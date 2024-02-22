NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $41.71 Average PT from Brokerages

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.71.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, January 8th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure
NovoCure Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NVCR opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $83.60.
About NovoCure
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.
