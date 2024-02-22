NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $41.71 Average PT from Brokerages

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,703,000 after purchasing an additional 122,105 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,808,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,661,000 after purchasing an additional 719,265 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,655,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,714,000 after purchasing an additional 487,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,517,000 after purchasing an additional 58,684 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVCR opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $83.60.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

