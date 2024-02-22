NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Gap Up to $15.62

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.62, but opened at $16.98. NovoCure shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 79,950 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 23,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 26.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

