NS Partners Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2024

NS Partners Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADPFree Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $21,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ardent Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,924,000 after purchasing an additional 55,156 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ADP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.86. 580,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,594. The stock has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADPGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,030. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.