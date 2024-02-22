NS Partners Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

NS Partners Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $21,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ardent Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,924,000 after purchasing an additional 55,156 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.86. 580,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,594. The stock has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.17.

In related news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,030. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

