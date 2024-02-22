NS Partners Ltd Decreases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

NS Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

LMT stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $426.13. 332,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $102.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

