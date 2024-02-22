NS Partners Ltd Grows Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $19,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $858,070,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,735,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,901,000 after purchasing an additional 988,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

EL stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.61. 1,083,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,998. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.51 and its 200 day moving average is $140.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.96.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

