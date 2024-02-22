NS Partners Ltd Has $26.66 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NS Partners Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,280 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.4% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $540.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,113,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $596.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $569.77. The firm has a market cap of $244.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

