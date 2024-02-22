NS Partners Ltd Has $30.12 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,459 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for about 1.6% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $30,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fithian LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,319,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,939,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,921. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $71.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

