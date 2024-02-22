NS Partners Ltd Has $8.28 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 22.3% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $245.67. The company had a trading volume of 256,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

