NS Partners Ltd Invests $25.23 Million in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,625,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,229,000. KE accounts for about 1.4% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of KE by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 17.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEKE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.02. 1,308,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,921,012. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

KE Company Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

