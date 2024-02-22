NS Partners Ltd Raises Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $15,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.33.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.99. 900,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.42. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $136.41.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

