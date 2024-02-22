NS Partners Ltd Sells 1,023 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

NS Partners Ltd reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 1.8% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $33,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Stryker by 28.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $30,365,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $6,578,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,992 shares of company stock worth $70,256,533 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $353.01. The company had a trading volume of 436,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.04. The company has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $353.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

