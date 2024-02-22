NS Partners Ltd Sells 20,200 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

NS Partners Ltd lessened its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,799 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 492,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,455,000 after purchasing an additional 246,246 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

INDA traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $51.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,186,185 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.