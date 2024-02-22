NS Partners Ltd Sells 20,200 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

NS Partners Ltd lessened its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,799 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 492,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,455,000 after purchasing an additional 246,246 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
INDA traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $51.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,186,185 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.
iShares MSCI India ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
