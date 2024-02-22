NS Partners Ltd Trims Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

NS Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,405 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,465 shares of company stock worth $7,974,856. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $4.01 on Thursday, reaching $256.53. The company had a trading volume of 306,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.44 and a 200-day moving average of $223.36. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $269.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.75.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

