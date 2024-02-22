Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd.

Nu Skin Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Nu Skin Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 65.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.7%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $42.34. The company has a market cap of $626.02 million, a P/E ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,225 shares in the company, valued at $602,699.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $110,100. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Articles

