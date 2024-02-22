Nucor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 6,492 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 34% compared to the typical volume of 4,841 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.43.

Nucor Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE NUE traded up $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $185.99. 156,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.31. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $190.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

