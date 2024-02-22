Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien stock opened at C$68.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$70.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$77.23. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$64.89 and a twelve month high of C$113.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$74.67.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

