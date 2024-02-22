Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Nutrien Trading Up 4.8 %
NTR stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.04. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional Trading of Nutrien
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $409,603,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $521,017,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 227,739.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,484,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,258,000 after buying an additional 842,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.
