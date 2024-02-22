Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nutrien Trading Up 4.8 %

NTR stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.04. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $409,603,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $521,017,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 227,739.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,484,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,258,000 after buying an additional 842,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

