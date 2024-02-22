NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the computer hardware maker on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

NVIDIA has a dividend payout ratio of 0.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $18.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.8%.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.9 %

NVDA opened at $674.72 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $204.21 and a 52 week high of $746.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

