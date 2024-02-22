NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $900.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $630.00 to $900.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $798.44.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $674.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.02. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $204.21 and a twelve month high of $746.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.