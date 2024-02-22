NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $720.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $560.00 to $720.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s previous close.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.44.

NVDA opened at $674.72 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $204.21 and a 1-year high of $746.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $585.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.02.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 259.9% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

