NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $780.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $610.00 to $780.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $798.44.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.9 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $674.72 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $204.21 and a fifty-two week high of $746.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.01, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.02.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 259.9% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.