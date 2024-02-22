NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $910.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $865.00 to $910.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NVDA. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Edward Jones lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.44.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $674.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $585.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $204.21 and a 52 week high of $746.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

