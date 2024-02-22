OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.060-2.180 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -. OGE Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.06-$2.18 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered OGE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

OGE Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.04. 645,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,023. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.29%.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 56.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 24.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in OGE Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in OGE Energy by 371.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after buying an additional 356,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

