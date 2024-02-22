OLO (NYSE:OLO) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05, Briefing.com reports. OLO had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. OLO updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

OLO Price Performance

Shares of OLO stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.00. 1,028,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,996. OLO has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.08 million, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Get OLO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair lowered shares of OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Insider Activity at OLO

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $48,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,340.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $45,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $48,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,340.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,977 shares of company stock worth $219,523 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OLO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in OLO by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in OLO by 485.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of OLO by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.