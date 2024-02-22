ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.700-4.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded ONE Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ONE Gas

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:OGS traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $59.09. The stock had a trading volume of 304,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,351. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.65. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $83.89.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The business had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.