ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. ONE Gas updated its FY24 guidance to $3.70-$4.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.700-4.000 EPS.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:OGS traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $58.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ONE Gas has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $83.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.65.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on OGS. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Stories

