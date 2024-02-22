Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 10,262 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $39,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $111.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day moving average is $104.91. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

CINF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

