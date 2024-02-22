Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 1,342 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 44,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI stock opened at $166.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $173.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.97.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

