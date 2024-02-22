Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 5,912 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,008,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,244,521,000 after acquiring an additional 448,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,384,000 after acquiring an additional 503,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,990,000 after acquiring an additional 180,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,352,000 after acquiring an additional 604,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $736,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.94.

American International Group Stock Up 0.8 %

AIG stock opened at $68.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.01. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $73.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

