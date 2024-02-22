Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,255,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Enbridge by 10.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,889 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Enbridge by 36.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,447,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Enbridge by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,523,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $710,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.30.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.52%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

