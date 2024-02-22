Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.83 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 97,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DELL opened at $84.80 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.56.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DELL. TD Cowen raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

