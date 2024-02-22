Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,897 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,726,000 after purchasing an additional 334,815 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $1,170,384.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,837,020 shares in the company, valued at $158,901,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $1,170,384.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,837,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,901,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,871,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,726,432 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $57.35.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMHC has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

