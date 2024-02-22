Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,672,000 after buying an additional 113,511 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,352,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,033,000 after buying an additional 53,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,517,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,434,000 after buying an additional 99,603 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,374,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,979,000 after buying an additional 228,221 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $367.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.80.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MOH stock opened at $398.78 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $404.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $372.01 and a 200-day moving average of $350.13.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,046 shares of company stock worth $6,592,447. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.