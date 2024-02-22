Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.28 Million Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,293 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,518,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,541,000 after purchasing an additional 54,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,691,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,786,000 after purchasing an additional 59,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,799,000 after purchasing an additional 79,912 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 106.4% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,455,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,703,000 after acquiring an additional 750,562 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WERN opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

WERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

