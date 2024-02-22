Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 133.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 582.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $92,341,000 after buying an additional 549,127 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 6.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $871,657,000 after buying an additional 361,113 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 203.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,516 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324,886 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 110.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 205,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in F5 by 456.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 218,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,912,000 after purchasing an additional 178,964 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,832. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FFIV opened at $182.10 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $199.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.91.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

