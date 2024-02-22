Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 22,455 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 339.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,455 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein stock opened at $75.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.97. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $85.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average of $72.77.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

