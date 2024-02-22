Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 31,884 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,884 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,994,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,326,000 after acquiring an additional 237,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,680,000 after acquiring an additional 44,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,801,000 after acquiring an additional 183,915 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,303,000 after acquiring an additional 57,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.97. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $86.77.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -37.50%.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

