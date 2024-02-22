Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 33,805 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,805 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 68.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

H&R Block Trading Up 0.4 %

HRB stock opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

