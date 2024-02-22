Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 3,481 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 136.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.60.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $397.01 on Thursday. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $231.65 and a one year high of $404.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

