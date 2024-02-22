Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 4,164 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 358,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 96,068 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX stock opened at $213.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $216.49.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

