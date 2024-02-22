Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,321,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,964,000 after acquiring an additional 634,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 476,726.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 410,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,299,000 after buying an additional 409,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $101.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.11. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $244.95.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $2.95. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 696.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,483,111.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,483,111.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

