Oppenheimer Boosts DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $46.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.40% from the company’s current price.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,239. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -147.23, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 113.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,461,000 after purchasing an additional 224,357 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 77.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

