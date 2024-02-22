Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded down $3.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,079,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.29. Analog Devices has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 74,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.