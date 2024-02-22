Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $850.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $835.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.71.

NVIDIA Stock Up 14.4 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $96.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $771.59. 61,459,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,698,664. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $585.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $222.97 and a 52 week high of $781.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

