OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OptimumBank by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

