Optiver Holding B.V. Has $12.50 Million Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Optiver Holding B.V. reduced its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,601 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $12,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 3.8% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNY. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $47.96. 992,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.32.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

