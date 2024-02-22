Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases 105,577 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 732.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,577 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in WPP were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 187.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in WPP by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in WPP during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 166.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of WPP by 54.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of WPP traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 136,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,968. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average is $46.46. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $41.13 and a 52-week high of $64.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

WPP Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

