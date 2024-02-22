Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases 163,209 Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,209 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Cosan were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Cosan in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cosan by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cosan during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cosan by 24.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cosan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE CSAN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.57. 88,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,826. Cosan S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

