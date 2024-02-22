Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Orange Stock Down 0.1 %

ORAN stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. Orange has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orange

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Orange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Orange by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Orange by 2,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orange during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

