Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) & Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Critical Review

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Orion Office REIT pays out -37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 175.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Office REIT $208.12 million 1.24 -$97.49 million ($1.06) -4.38 Blackstone Mortgage Trust $2.04 billion 1.66 $246.55 million $1.41 13.84

This table compares Orion Office REIT and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Office REIT. Orion Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackstone Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Orion Office REIT has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Orion Office REIT and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Office REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25

Orion Office REIT currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.52%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $22.30, indicating a potential upside of 14.24%. Given Orion Office REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Orion Office REIT is more favorable than Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Office REIT and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Office REIT -29.82% -6.36% -3.91% Blackstone Mortgage Trust 12.10% 11.01% 2.02%

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats Orion Office REIT on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

